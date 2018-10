Clemson Football welcomed local families to the Poe Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday as part of the team’s annual fall community service event in Clemson.

Through the Littlejohn Community Center, more than 300 families from Clemson, Central and Seneca were invited to participate in the event. Golden Harvest Food Bank provided healthy groceries for the team to assemble and distribute.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery from the event: LINK