Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard was formally recognized Tuesday for his selection to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

At the start of the team’s afternoon meeting, head coach Dabo Swinney called Pollard to the front of the room, where Allstate representative Angie Devore was on-site to surprise Pollard with his trophy in front of his teammates.

“It’s a blessing,” Pollard said. “I don’t do it for the honor, but it’s awesome to get that award.”