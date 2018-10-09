Sean Pollard: ‘I don’t need to catch a ball'

Sean Pollard took some time to speak with the media Monday on Clemson’s dominant victory against Wake Forest this past Saturday. On Tuesday Sean was presented with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team award.

Pollard was asked about Desmond Howard’s comments as well as discussed how he feels about the bye week.

Pollard on Desmond Howard’s comments

“I mean we heard it, but I mean the O-line doesn’t listen to outside noise because if we did we wouldn’t play well…It’s their personal comments, everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion. I don’t agree with it but that’s on them.”

Pollard on offensive line publicity

“The O-line, we go in every day and do our work and get out. It’s nice when were not in the paper, it means we’re doing something right. If we are in the paper, this week it was good, usually it is pretty bad. So, we try to stay out of the paper and just do our job.”

Pollard on getting a week off

“I enjoy football season, we all do. We train all year for just 12 games, so it is nice to have a week off, not really a week off, not have a Saturday game where we can let our bodies rest up and get ready for the long run.”

Pollard explains why defenses back off Lawrence more

“If I was a defensive coordinator, I would respect his arm, I mean I would also respect our running backs. I think there is definitely a respect factor because he can throw the ball but he’s a really good player and he’s talented so just overall it’s just a great respect for him.”

Pollard on his flexibility to play wherever

“If they need me to play center, left tackle, left guard, God forbid. I don’t need to catch a ball, but if I had to, I would do it for them.”