Swinney talks about the Tigers giving back

The Clemson football team participated in its annual community service project on Tuesday at the Poe Indoor Facility, Jervey Meadows and the OL Field.

Through the Littlejohn Community Center, 300-350 families in need from the Clemson, Central and Seneca communities were identified and invited to participate in the event.

The Tigers partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank; Clemson University’s Joseph F. Sullivan Center; St. Francis/Dabo Swinney’s All In Foundation; and Chicken, Ty, and Affiliated Clemson Football Haircare Services to help serve those in need by providing healthy groceries, free health screenings, women’s health screenings and free haircuts.

