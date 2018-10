Clemson running back Travis Etienne leads the ACC in total rushing yards with 761, as well as total rushing touchdowns with 11.

He is also averaging 9.2 yards per carry. The sophomore had touchdown runs of 59 and 70 yards in last week’s win over Wake Forest, as he rushed for 167 yards on 10 carries.

Etienne is second in the ACC in yards per game at 126.8 yards.

Here are Eteinne’s highlights from the Wake Forest game, courtesy of The Stadium.