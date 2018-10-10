Georgia 5-star commit Nolan Smith to take other official visits

The nation’s tope defensive end Nolan Smith announced Wednesday night that he plans to take his full list of official visits.

I will be taking all five of my Official Visits my first one will be to The University of Alabama, will be releasing a list later… — Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) October 11, 2018

In August of 2017 Nolan told TCI during a visit to IMG Academy how close he was with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I talk to coach Venables,” Smith said. “Me and coach Venables are real close together and even coach Bates. Hopefully one day I can be with them, Mike Jones, Xavier Thomas at Clemson.”

In March the IMG standout told TCI that he couldn’t stop thinking about Clemson.

“They’re (Clemson) still in it, but it’s kind of hard because I really want to play in a 3-4 defense. But there’s some reason that I just can’t stop thinking about Clemson.”

Although Nolan hasn’t announced that he will take an official to Clemson, it certainly seems like the Tigers could be one of the five.