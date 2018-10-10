Wide Receiver U is one reason why Ross is at Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had an impressive game this past Saturday against Wake Forest. The freshman has 14 receptions, four of which have been for touchdowns.

Ross spoke to the media on Monday and here is what he had to say.

Ross on his success

“It’s just the way my coaches are setting me up to be in the slot position. I’m matched up with more of the safeties than with corners, and also my quarterback.”

Ross on expectations of joining a top 5 program

“I wasn’t too much worried on playing time when I first got here because I knew I had a lot to develop on and get ready for. I developed faster than I thought I would, and it’s great. I love it here, and I love winning”

Ross on how comfortable he is with the playbook

“I’m way more comfortable than I was during the first game. I feel like I’m just letting everything come to me now. I’m not rushing it as much as I was.”

Ross on why he came to Clemson

“It was a great recruiting process. I took it really slow because my mom. She wasn’t here. She was deployed overseas. When she got back, we hopped right to it. It’s been a great process, and I’m very glad I picked Clemson. Wide Receiver U had a part in it. Every receiver that goes here is going to the NFL. I see it happening, and I feel like I can be one of those guys. It was more than just Wide Receiver U, it was the environment and the family type culture they have here.”

Ross on blocking

“Blocking is a big part of the game. It’s more than just catching balls. I also want to see some of my other teammates make plays too, and I know they are going to need my help. I know they need blocking. Blocking plays a big part in what I do.”