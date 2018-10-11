By the Numbers: Etienne could change the record books

Travis Etienne is one the verge of having one of the greatest, if not the greatest, season by a Clemson running back of all-time.

Through the first half of the season, the sophomore has rushed for 761 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Below are some numbers you need to be aware of from Etienne as he and the fourth-ranked Tigers head into the second half of the season next week when they take on NC State on Oct. 20 at Clemson’s Death Valley.

7: That is the number of rushing touchdowns Etienne needs to establish a new single-season record for rushing touchdown in a season. The record is 17, which was set by Lester Brown in 1978 and tied by James Davis in 2006 and again by Wayne Gallman in 2016. As mentioned above, Etienne currently has 11 rushing touchdowns.

9.2: Etienne yards per carry average after six games. He is on pace to shatter the single-season record of 7.39, set by Billy Hair in 1950.

10: That is the number of total touchdowns Etienne needs to break C.J. Spiller’s single-season record of 21 total touchdowns during the 2009 season. Etienne currently has 12 touchdowns (11 rushing, 1 receiving).

190: The number of yards between Etienne and Wayne Gallman after six games when comparing Etienne’s first half of the season compared to Gallman’s record-setting year. Gallman rushed for 571 yards in the first six games of the 2015 season as he went on to set the single-season rushing record that year by a Clemson running back with 1,514 yards.

126.8: That is the number of rushing yards per game Etienne is averaging this season. If he stays at this pace, he will shatter the single-season record of 112.1 yards by Raymond Priester in 1996.

754: The number of yards Etienne needs to break Gallman’s single-season rushing record at Clemson. At the pace Etienne is on right now, he will break Gallman’s record by the South Carolina game in the regular-season finale (Game 12). Gallman needed 14 games to rush for 1,514 yards.