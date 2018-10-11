Clemson lands big commitment

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from Elizabeth (N.J.) St. Patrick four-star guard Al-Amir Dawes.

Dawes announced his commitment to the Tigers during a ceremony at his school Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect chose Clemson over finalists Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s.

“My mom wanted me to attend Duke University, but I guess it wasn’t in God’s plan for me to attend Duke,” Dawes said in a commitment announcement video on Instagram. “With that being said, from this day forward, I’m going to prepare myself to compete against Duke at Clemson University. Go Tigers!”

Dawes made an official visit to Clemson in late September and took official visits to Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s as well.

Dawes is ranked by ESPN as the No. 15 point guard and No. 95 overall prospect in the Class of 2019. Rivals ranks him as the No. 22 point guard and No. 142 overall prospect in the 2019 class, while 247Sports tabs him as the No. 22 combo guard and No. 147 prospect nationally.

“I’m extremely blessed to have an opportunity to further my education and basketball career,” Dawes said. “First I would like to thank God for blessing me with this unique talent. Second I would like to thank my mom. I know she’s smiling down from heaven because at the age of 3, she put a basketball in my hand.”

Dawes averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game at a Nike tournament in May.

He joins Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star guard Chase Hunter in Clemson head coach Brad Brownell’s 2019 recruiting class.