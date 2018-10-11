In-state OL recaps latest visit to Clemson

One offensive line prospect that Clemson continues to keep tabs on for the 2020 recruiting cycle is Briggs Kearse. The big in-state tackle was invited to visit Clemson and made the trip from his hometown of Barnwell, S.C., to attend the Tigers’ win over Syracuse at Death Valley two weekends ago.

“It was a great time as always,” Kearse said.

The highlight of the visit for Kearse came after Clemson’s 27-23 victory over the Orange.

“This time I got to go into the locker room after the game and hear coach (Dabo) Swinney talk to the players about a big win, and that was awesome,” he said. “It was one of the best experiences ever.”

It marked the third visit to Clemson this year for Kearse, who participated in the Swinney Camp in June after attending one of the Tigers’ spring practices in April. He also visited Clemson for its win over Wake Forest at Death Valley last season.

The latest visit allowed Kearse (6-4, 295) to catch up with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I’ve lost some weight since camp, and he was happy with how much weight I lost and how I was looking,” Kearse said of what he heard from Caldwell. “He said to keep doing what I’m doing and he is following me.”

College coaches could start reaching out to junior prospects Sept. 1, and Kearse said he had been in contact with Caldwell leading up to his latest visit.

“He was just checking up on me and inviting me to the game,” Kearse said.

Moving forward, Kearse is hoping to earn what he says would be a dream offer from Clemson.

“I would be able to stay kind of close to home and I could get a great education there,” he said. “It would mean a lot to me. It would be like a dream come true definitely.”

Along with Clemson, Kearse said he is getting interest from South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Appalachian State and UCF. He visited South Carolina this past weekend, is scheduled to visit App State next weekend and plans to check out NC State, Wake Forest and East Carolina before season’s end.