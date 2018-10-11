Lawrence is settling in at quarterback

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his second start of his career last week at Wake Forest as he led the fourth-ranked Tigers to a rout. The freshman completed 20-of-25 passes for 175 yards, while throwing two touchdowns in the victory.

However, with all the chaos from the last two weeks, Lawrence says is ready for a break.

The Clemson quarterback spoke to the media early this week and here is what he had to say.

Lawrence on the emotions of the past two weeks

“Yeah, it’s been a crazy two weeks. I feel like now we are kind of settled back in, and we are getting back to what we do, but it’s been a crazy two weeks. It sucked that I had to come out of the Syracuse game. I would have liked to come back, but because of precautionary stuff, they couldn’t let me back in. It was good. I was really excited for Chase and was really proud of him.”

Lawrence on Kelly Bryant transferring

“It was tough. Me and Kelly had a good relationship. We still do. It’s not going to change it. I definitely miss him being a part of the team. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

Lawrence on staying healthy

“Besides that hit I took at Syracuse, I feel like I’ve done a decent job of limiting those. I’m still learning. I’m still learning when to get down. Sometimes it’s just smart to get down.”

Lawrence on the pressures of being the starting quarterback

“Not really, it’s about the same. I still feel like I’ve got to perform well. Even though I am the guy. I am the starter. I still have to do well. Chase is right behind me, and he’s a really good quarterback.”

Lawrence on the bye week

“It will be a normal week as far as just preparing with practice. This weekend I’m going to go back home and spend some time with my family and hang out. I will probably take some time off this weekend. This week will be a normal week of preparation.”