5-star DT excited to visit Clemson

Next weekend is shaping up to be a big one for Clemson on the recruiting front, as the Tigers are slated to host a number of top prospects for their top-25 clash against NC State at Death Valley.

The expected guest list includes one of the country’s most highly regarded sophomore recruits, defensive tackle KaTron Evans of Norfolk (Va.) Granby.

Evans (6-4, 265), a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, told The Clemson Insider that he plans to attend Clemson’s game vs. NC State next Saturday, Oct. 20.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Evans said. “I’ve always wanted to visit Clemson for a game.”

Evans is excited to experience the Death Valley environment in person after getting a glimpse of what the atmosphere is like while watching the Tigers on TV.

“It’s pretty lit there,” said Evans, who is ranked the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports. “I saw the Syracuse game. It was lit there.”

Though the NC State game will mark the first game-day visit to Clemson for Evans, it won’t be his first time on campus overall.

Evans has visited Clemson once before to spend time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as well as tour the facilities, including the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

“I liked it,” he said of the visit, “especially the football facility. That football facility is tight. The outside b-ball court, the golf course and all.”

Just a sophomore, Evans has already accumulated over 20 offers as major programs have tried to get their foots in the door early with the future star. He reported an offer from Clemson in September and also cites offers from Virginia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma, among others.

There is a long way to go in the recruiting process for Evans, who wants to do his due diligence and see what his suitors have to offer before he starts to narrow things down.

“I don’t want to have a favorite until I visit every school,” he said.

Evans has visited Virginia Tech and Virginia so far this season and named Alabama, UNC and South Carolina as some of the schools he is looking to check out moving forward.

Following his first year of high school football in 2017, Evans was named a freshman All-American by MaxPreps. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in Virginia, No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 17 overall prospect for the class of 2021.