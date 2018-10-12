ACC Power Rankings: Coastal Division

We’re halfway through the college football regular season, and the ACC Atlantic and Coastal Division races have taken shape.

The Clemson Insider gives you our power rankings for the ACC Coastal heading into Week 7:

1. No. 16 Miami (5-1, 2-0 ACC)

After getting rolled over by LSU in Week 1, Miami has reeled off five straight wins and sits at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Hurricanes showed a lot of heart in rallying from a 20-point deficit to defeat rival Florida State, 28-27, at home last weekend. It marked Miami’s largest comeback ever against the Seminoles and the Canes’ first win over FSU at home since 2004. Miami is the only team in the ACC Coastal ranked in the top 25 nationally in both points per game (41.5; tied-20th nationally) and points per game allowed (18.5; 23rd nationally). Next Up: @ Virginia

2. Virginia Tech (3-2, 2-0 ACC)

A week after upsetting then-No. 22 Duke and two weeks after being upset by Old Dominion, Virginia Tech allowed 28 points in the second half en route to a 45-23 loss to Notre Dame at home last Saturday. Although the Hokies have a 3-2 overall record, they are 2-0 in conference play and control their own destiny in the Coastal Division race. Virginia Tech has a favorable second-half schedule, with games at North Carolina, vs. Georgia Tech, vs. Boston College and at Pittsburgh before the Hokies play host to Miami for what is shaping up to be a big divisional battle on Nov. 17. Next Up: @ North Carolina

3. Duke (4-1, 0-1 ACC)

Duke had an open date last weekend to regroup and get healthier following its lone loss of the season to date against Virginia Tech on Sept. 29. The bye week also gave the Blue Devils more time to prepare for the triple-option offense they will face against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Duke’s defense will be tasked with slowing down a Georgia Tech attack that has rushed for a combined total of 914 yards in its last two games. Next Up: @ Georgia Tech

4. Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Virginia’s defense ranks No. 23 nationally in yards per game allowed (325), and the Cavaliers have given up the second fewest points this season among Coastal Division teams (102 total points allowed). Meanwhile, Virginia has some playmakers on offense led by quarterback Bryce Perkins, who is fifth in the ACC in passing yards (1,125) and tied for second in the conference with 11 touchdown passes. Still, the Cavaliers are just 3-2 on the season, with their latest loss coming at NC State on Sept. 29 before their bye last weekend. Virginia will vie for an upset against Miami at home on Saturday. Next Up: vs. No. 16 Miami

5. Georgia Tech (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense has found its groove over the past two weeks, rushing for 372 and 542 yards in wins against Bowling Green and Louisville, respectively, while scoring more than 60 points in each game. The Yellow Jackets scored on all but one of their possessions in the victory at Louisville. Paul Johnson’s program will try to keep things rolling when Duke comes to Atlanta on Saturday. Next Up: vs. Duke

6. Pittsburgh (3-3, 2-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh bounced back from consecutive losses against North Carolina and UCF to defeat Syracuse, 44-37, in overtime at home last weekend. Pitt has played two ranked teams this season in Penn State and UCF, losing those games by a combined score of 96-20. That doesn’t bode well for the Panthers as they travel to play No. 5 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday. Next Up: @ No. 5 Notre Dame

7. North Carolina (1-3, 1-1 ACC)

The Tar Heels are off to a dismal 1-3 start, and they would likely be 1-4 had their game against then No. 18 UCF in Week 3 not gotten cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. North Carolina’s lone win of the season came against Pittsburgh on Sept. 22. Making matters worse for North Carolina is that quarterback Chaz Surratt is out for the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist. Next Up: vs. Virginia Tech

