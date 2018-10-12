In-state receiver shines in front of Clemson coach

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt put himself squarely on Clemson’s recruiting radar with his strong showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.

Hyatt (6-2, 165) worked out for Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott at the camp in June, and last Friday, Scott had another chance to get a good look at the in-state recruit’s intriguing talent.

With the fall evaluation period ongoing, and college coaches allowed to hit the road to scout prospects, Scott traveled to attend Hyatt’s game against River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) a week ago.

“It was cool seeing Coach Scott there,” Hyatt told The Clemson Insider. “I had a great game too.”

Indeed, he did. With Scott watching from the sidelines, Hyatt hauled in five receptions for 86 yards in Dutch Fork’s 56-14 win – including an impressive one-handed catch for an 8-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game.

NCAA rules prohibit college coaches from communicating with prospects in person off a college’s campus during an evaluation period, but Hyatt was able to speak with Scott during a phone call after the game.

“After the game we talked and we had a great convo,” Hyatt said. “Just talking about grades and my classes, making sure I’m on point with grades and to stay focused on school.”

Jalin Hyatt with another one-handed grab and @dfhsfootball leads 7-0 with 10:38 remaining in first quarter. That took five plays. pic.twitter.com/HV4Etpk0lK — Chris Dearing (@CDearing82) October 5, 2018

According to Hyatt, there is a lot that Scott likes about his game as a receiver.

“He likes the speed and my route-running that I possess,” Hyatt said. “And the ability to make ridiculous catches.”

Hyatt cracked ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 with an amazing one-handed catch in Dutch Fork’s season-opener vs. Spring Valley (Columbia, S.C.) in late August.

Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Appalachian State have all extended scholarship offers, while Clemson is among other schools showing heavy interest.

Through six games as a junior this season, Hyatt has recorded 27 receptions for 488 yards (18.1 average) and nine touchdowns.

Dutch Fork has a perfect 6-0 record and has won those games by a combined score of 376-56.

“We are clicking on all cylinders and we are very dominant,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt attended Clemson’s first two home games vs. Furman and Georgia Southern and is expected to return for the NC State game on Oct. 20. He has also visited Virginia Tech and Duke this season and is slated to visit South Carolina this weekend.