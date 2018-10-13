2020 linebacker waiting for a Clemson offer

Clemson’s 2019 class is shaping up nicely going into the final stretch, and the 2020 class shouldn’t be any different.

Let’s take a look at a linebacker who could be joining the Tigers’ ranks if he can land an offer soon.

Cosby (Midlothian, Va.) High School product Ethan West has the ideal build (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) for an inside linebacker.

The four-star prospect told The Clemson Insider that he has been in contact with Michigan, Duke, Virginia, Clemson, Texas A&M, LSU and Virginia Tech.

West “talks with [Clemson] pretty much on a weekly basis” about “getting down for possibly another game.”

There is a chance he will come back for a second visit after attending the Georgia Southern game earlier this season, but as of right now he is set to visit Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida and UNC.

West currently doesn’t have an offer from the Tigers, but said Clemson “wants to see this season play out first” before potentially pulling the trigger on the offer.

He loved his visit to Death Valley earlier this season, and said “it had all the obvious things with football but it really fit me as a person and academically.”

West plans on making his final decision at the end of this year, so the clock is ticking for Clemson to give him that offer.

West’s measurables are impressive and if he can continue to develop his game this season an offer may come his way.

It also helps that the Tigers “would stand really high” with him if they offer him soon.

Clemson definitely has a shot with the Virginia product, it just depends on how soon that offer rolls around.