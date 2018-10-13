Catching up with 4-star Constantin

Clemson linebacker commitment Bryton Constantin has no shortage of confidence in his team, and for good reason.

Constantin’s University Lab High School (Baton Rouge, La.) squad remains unbeaten through seven games this season.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Constantin to get the latest on his season and more.

“It’s going great. We are 7-0,” Constantin said. “When we click on all three phases of the game we can play with anyone in the country. I promise you that.”

Constantin (6-2, 210), a four-star prospect and one of the top-ranked linebackers in the country for the 2019 class, is a starter for University Lab. But he hasn’t had to finish games, as his team has won its seven games by a combined score of 318-93.

“I only play about a half to three quarters a game because we are winning so bad,” he said.

At the beginning of the season in late August, Constantin showed off his physical style of play with a vicious hit on an opposing quarterback that circulated across social media.

“That hit felt great,” he said. “I don’t shoot for big hits every play. I just let them come and that one came, and I took the chance and made it count. It was great.”

With college coaches allowed to watch recruits compete during the fall evaluation period, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables traveled to attend Constantin’s game against Glen Oaks (Baton Rouge) on Friday.

Venables gave Constantin one of his first Power Five offers back in February, and the two have continued to strengthen their relationship since Constantin committed to the Tigers in April.

“Coach V was here yesterday to watch me,” Constantin said. “I hear from him every day or every other day. We are very close.”

Constantin has kept up with Clemson’s 6-0 start to the season and likes the Tigers’ chances of being in the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight year.

“I feel like the season is going great for them and they will make it back to the playoffs,” he said.

Constantin is ranked as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals. He chose to play at Clemson over offers from Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and TCU, among others.

As a junior in 2017, Constantin recorded 104 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the Class 3A Most Outstanding Defensive Player and earned first-team All-State honors for his efforts as well.

Constantin plans to make his official visit to Clemson the weekend of the Duke game on Nov. 17.