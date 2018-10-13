Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did in Week 9:

Clemson commit Andrew Booth of Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) had a big game on a big stage. The five-star prospect is committed to play cornerback at Clemson but shined on the offensive side of the ball while playing against Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) in a Thursday night game that was nationally televised by ESPN2.

Booth caught four passes for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns. He hauled in an incredible 39-yard touchdown reception down the sideline that made ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, and also had a 24-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that saw him slip an attempted tackle from Auburn five-star commit Owen Pappoe. Booth also blocked a field goal in the contest. Despite his outstanding effort, Archer fell to Grayson, 41-14.

Booth’s teammate at Archer and future Clemson teammate, safety commit Jalyn Phillips, made a booming hit in the game but was flagged for targeting.

In other action, Clemson running back commit Chez Mellusi continued his terrific senior season on Friday night. The four-star recruit ran for touchdowns of 5, 26 and 44 yards, all in the second half, while leading Naples (Naples, Fla.) to a 31-10 win vs. Golden Gate (Naples).

Mellusi’s first 12 carries of the second half went for 122 yards and the three scores. He came into the game with 1,076 yards rushing on the season.

Clemson commits Joseph Ngata, Kane Patterson and Sergio Allen each scored two touchdowns apiece for their respective teams on Friday night.

Ngata recorded three receptions for 118 yards, including touchdown catches of 75 and 31 yards, in Folsom (Folsom, Calif.)’s 63-7 win vs. Granite Bay (Granite Bay, Calif.).

Patterson rushed for two touchdowns, including a 16-yarder, in the first quarter of Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)’s eventual 54-7 victory over Goodpasture Christian (Madison, Tenn.).

One of three players committed to Clemson for the 2020 class, Allen had a 45-yard touchdown reception as well as a 15-yard touchdown run to help Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) to a 73-14 win vs. Rutland (Macon, Ga.).

Clemson wide receiver commit Brannon Spector, who also plays safety for Calhoun (Calhoun, Ga.), intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown in his team’s 56-0 win vs. Murray County (Chatsworth, Ga.).

Tigers tight end commit Jaelyn Lay logged a 44-yard reception inside the 10-yard line that set up a touchdown in Riverdale (Riverdale, Ga.)’s 14-12 win vs. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ga.).

Clemson linebacker commit Keith Maguire had a tackle in the end zone for a safety in Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.)’s 51-17 victory at William Penn Charter (Philadelphia), while safety commit Joseph Charleston scored a 2-point conversion that gave Milton (Milton, Ga.) a 28-7 lead early in the fourth quarter of their 35-28 win at South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.).

Here are other scores from Friday’s games involving Clemson commits:

LaVonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) – 40-28 win at Pelham (Ala.)

Bryton Constantin, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) – 55-0 win at Glen Oaks (Baton Rouge, La.)

Tayquon Johnson, Williamsport (Williamsport, Md.) — 42-6 win at Frederick (Frederick, Md.)

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) – 41-0 win at Norview (Norfolk, Va.)

Frank Ladson, South Dade (Miami) – 40-0 win vs. Killian (Miami)

Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (River Rouge, Mich.) – Def. Melvindale Academy for Business and Tech (Melvindale, Mich.), forfeit

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) — 33-3 loss at Blue Springs South (Blue Springs, Mo.)

Aidan Swanson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – 49-0 win vs. Superior Collegiate (Clearwater, Fla.)

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 44-17 win vs. Lee (Montgomery, Ala.)

Greg Williams, Swansea (Swansea, S.C.) — 22-12 win at Pelion (Pelion, S.C.)

Lannden Zanders, Crest (Shelby, N.C.) – 14-0 loss at Huss (Gastonia, N.C.)

Demonte Capehart, Hartsville (Hartsville, S.C.) – 14-13 win vs. Wilson (Florence, S.C.)

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 42-0 win at River Ridge (Woodstock, Ga.)