What They Are Saying: Clemson commits - Week 8

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Future Tigers made their mark on the field this week. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said about the performances of the Clemson commits this week.
Clemson commit Andrew Booth (@andrewbooth21) makes phenomenal touchdown catch. He’s committed to Clemson as a DB… 👀
Came in at #7 in today’s #SCTop10. pic.twitter.com/xRIF4kgie1
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 12, 2018
Kane Patterson gets a 16 yard rushing touchdown to push the CPA lead to 14-7.
— Charlie Bateman (@CharlieBateman2) October 13, 2018
Kane Patterson gets his second rushing touchdown of the game to extend the CPA lead to 21-7.
— Charlie Bateman (@CharlieBateman2) October 13, 2018
Calhoun adds their 4th touchdown on the day as Murray quarterback Kaleb Jones’ pass is intercepted by Brannon Spector and returned 18 yards for the score. It’s 28-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.
— Jay Hawkins 🇺🇸 (@legitjaydogg) October 13, 2018
After a trio of rushing scores by Zack Fuller and a pick-6 by Brannon Spector, Calhoun has increased its lead to 28-0 over Murray County.
— Calhoun Times (@CalhounTimes) October 13, 2018
0:48 3Q – @NaplesHS RB @chez_mellusi bowls thru @GGHS_Titans defense for 26-yd TD. Gives Naples 17-7 lead after trailing 7-3 at half. @NDN_PrepZone pic.twitter.com/b3q8Y5MC81
— Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) October 13, 2018
@ClemsonFB commmit @chez_mellusi doing what he does!! Fast and physical! #NaplesFootball 🦅🦅🏈🏈 @CoachBKramer @naplesfootball @FlaHSFootball @NHSEaglesNews pic.twitter.com/THjVThQC6Y
— Cliff Greer (@CoachDad1906) October 13, 2018
"Yeah, we're giving it to the guy who's going to Clemson (@chez_mellusi)." — @naplesfootball O-coordinator Paul Horne per @CoachBKramer, on the 3rd-quarter decision to go for a TD on 4th and goal from the 5 while trailing @Gate_Football. Huge momentum play, but … pic.twitter.com/WNtc3OgsBp
— CollierSportsInsider (@239CSI) October 13, 2018
24-yard TD catch by #Archer HS (GA) & #Clemson #Tigers commit 2019 DB Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) vs #Grayson pic.twitter.com/7ACzOlDXo5
— Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAthletes) October 12, 2018
