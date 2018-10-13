What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 8

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 8

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 8

A number of Clemson’s commitments shined with standout performances in Week 9 of the high school football season on Thursday and Friday night.

Check out what is being said on Twitter about the future Tigers!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
43m

Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games. Here’s how the future Tigers (…)

reply
14hr

The Clemson men’s soccer team had a tough assignment Friday and it was one it good not complete. The Tigers fell to No.14 Virginia, 4-1, at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. “I thought the guys played (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home