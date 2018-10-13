What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 8

A number of Clemson’s commitments shined with standout performances in Week 9 of the high school football season on Thursday and Friday night.

Check out what is being said on Twitter about the future Tigers!

Clemson commit Andrew Booth (@andrewbooth21) makes phenomenal touchdown catch. He’s committed to Clemson as a DB… 👀 Came in at #7 in today’s #SCTop10. pic.twitter.com/xRIF4kgie1 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 12, 2018

Andrew Booth only makes BIG PLAYS 👊

Archer stops a long Grayson drive and takes over! @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/FbpE9MiCw2 — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) October 11, 2018

Andrew Booth does it all and does it all well. A snapshot of his evening👇#ALLIN @andrewbooth21 @AHSTigersSports pic.twitter.com/QYupeuHgdV — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) October 12, 2018

Kane Patterson gets a 16 yard rushing touchdown to push the CPA lead to 14-7. — Charlie Bateman (@CharlieBateman2) October 13, 2018

Kane Patterson gets his second rushing touchdown of the game to extend the CPA lead to 21-7. — Charlie Bateman (@CharlieBateman2) October 13, 2018

@SacBee_JoeD @CalHiSports @cifsjs @FolsomBulldogFB Scores on a 75 strike to @josephngata from @KB_theqbi Folsom leading 21 to 7 with ten minutes remaining in the first half — Chris Roat (@Chris_Roat) October 13, 2018

@SacBee_JoeD @cifsjs @CalHiSports @FolsomBulldogFB Scores their third TD in 30 Second as @KB_theqbi hits @josephngata in stride for the 31 yard score. Folsom 35 Granite Bay 7 early Third Quarter — Chris Roat (@Chris_Roat) October 13, 2018

Calhoun adds their 4th touchdown on the day as Murray quarterback Kaleb Jones’ pass is intercepted by Brannon Spector and returned 18 yards for the score. It’s 28-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. — Jay Hawkins 🇺🇸 (@legitjaydogg) October 13, 2018

Malvern 31, Penn Charter 17; 3Q 4:25 … Keith Maguire tackles Edward Saydee in end zone for safety. pic.twitter.com/CO98o5bWfG — Rick O'Brien (@ozoneinq) October 12, 2018

45 yd TD pass @OfficialJayy18 to @Sallen45_ Peach rollin 28-0 with 1 min in first #peachcountyfootball #blackhatfriday — Matt Perry (@29mattperry) October 13, 2018

1 play @Sallen45_ with a 15 yd Td rush 35 -0 with 10 min in 2nd #blackhatfriday #peachcountyfootball — Matt Perry (@29mattperry) October 13, 2018

7:31 4Q — @chez_mellusi ain't stoppin'. His third TD run of the 2nd half, this one from 44 yards (@nickkherber kick) gives @NaplesHS 24-10 lead on @GGHS_Titans. Mellusi has 12 carries for 122 yards 3 TD after halftime. @NDN_PrepZone — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) October 13, 2018