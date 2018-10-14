Catching up with Clemson commit John Williams

Life on the gridiron is good right now for Clemson offensive line commitment John Williams. His Creekview High School (Canton, Ga.) team is ranked No. 2 in the Peach State and off to its first 7-0 start in school history.

TCI recently caught up with Williams about his junior season and much more.

“We are undefeated and are big contenders in the 6A region,” he said. “I could not be happier.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Williams has been an anchor up front for a Creekview offense that is averaging close to 34 points per game.

“I’ve been doing great and am happy with my performance,” he said. “I believe I have improved tremendously since last season and I will continue to improve greatly. The goal is to always get better than I was yesterday and I am always striving for that goal. That being in the weight room or on the field.”

Williams committed to Clemson over offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and others on Sept. 1.

Since then, he has only continued to strengthen his rapport with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“Now that all of the other colleges are out of the equation, I can talk to the other coaches much more personally and openly which helps me build a good relationship with them,” Williams said.

Williams gave his verbal pledge to Clemson while on campus for its season-opener against Furman. He also attended the Tigers’ home games vs. Georgia Southern and Syracuse, and plans to be at the NC State and South Carolina games as well.

“I have really enjoyed being on campus and seeing where I will be in the next stage of my life,” he said.

Third-ranked Clemson has a perfect 6-0 record heading into its top-25 clash with NC State this upcoming Saturday.

The Tigers control their own destiny in the College Football Playoff race. If they win, they are likely in, and Williams is pulling hard for them to win it all again this season.

“I am hoping to see them win another national championship,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Williams was an all-county performer for Creekview. He is one of three commitments in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class along with Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart and Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen.