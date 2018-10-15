The Clemson football team may have had a bye week this week but there were still many Clemson commits who had high school football games this week. The Clemson Insider brings to you another installment of Commit Performance of the Week, highlighting the performance of one Clemson commit who stood out in their high school game. This week, Andrew Booth had a big game while playing on the big stage during a Thursday night game as he and the Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) Tigers took on the Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) Rams. Unfortunately for Booth, they lost the game 41-14, but he still had a stellar performance.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Booth is recruited as a cornerback for Clemson but saw action on all sides of the ball in the game against Grayson, which was televised by ESPN2. On offense, Booth hauled in four passes for 86 yards. Two of the passes he received went for touchdowns, the only two touchdowns Archer scored in the game. One of those touchdowns was a 39-yard touchdown reception. His catch at the pylon (see below) ended up at No. 7 on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. The pass was thrown in one-on-one coverage with Auburn five-star commit Owen Pappoe. Booth made the catch and fell into the end zone for the 6 points. Booth’s second touchdown came on a 24-yard reception where he caught the ball and escaped the grasp of a Grayson defender to get the extra yardage for the score.

Earlier in the game, Booth went out on defense as Grayson set up a field-goal kick. At the whistle, Booth ran and made a diving effort to block the kick and did so successfully, ending a long drive that kept the score within 7 points at the time. On defense, Booth also had a goal-line stop on a second-and-goal rush attempt by Grayson.

Booth is being recruited as a cornerback but showed off his skills at the wide receiver position as well. He is going to be a great addition to further the depth in the secondary for the Clemson Tigers in the coming years.

Clemson commit Andrew Booth (@andrewbooth21) makes phenomenal touchdown catch. He’s committed to Clemson as a DB… 👀 Came in at #7 in today’s #SCTop10. pic.twitter.com/xRIF4kgie1 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 12, 2018

Andrew Booth only makes BIG PLAYS 👊

Archer stops a long Grayson drive and takes over! @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/FbpE9MiCw2 — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) October 11, 2018