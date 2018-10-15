Doeren 'really concerned' about stopping Etienne

NC State head coach Dave Doeren talks about the challenge his team faces Saturday afternoon agains Clemson in Death Valley.
Coach Doeren said he is concerned with stopping Travis Etienne and has been impressed with Trevor Lawrence.
As the Atlantic Division showdown between the Tigers and the Pack approaches we thought it was a good time to flashback to comments from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney last year. Coach Swinney took it (…)
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers had a unique story to share when he spoke to the media Monday as the No. 4 Tigers gets set to host 15th-ranked NC State at Death Valley on Saturday in Clemson. This past (…)
After an eventful first half of the season, Trevor Lawrence enjoyed going back home over the weekend during Clemson’s bye week – and getting away from the spotlight that comes with being the starting (…)
In its last two games, No. 4 Clemson has combined to hold Syracuse and Wake Forest to 324 passing yards on 33-of-68 passing with two interceptions and no touchdowns. And though those numbers are (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers worked over the bye week on improving the consistency of the offense as they prepare for NC State. Elliott knows his team will have a challenge (…)
NC State has been waiting for its opportunity for another shot at Clemson as the Wolfpack have come close to defeating the third-ranked Tigers in each of the last two years. That opportunity will come as (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of October 27. (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked if the Tigers will bring extra towels for Saturday’s game with NC State. Last year Chubb kept taking towels from quarterback Kelly Bryant (…)
The Clemson football team may have had a bye week this week but there were still many Clemson commits who had high school football games this week. The Clemson Insider brings to you another installment of (…)
Five-star Clemson commitment Frank Ladson has scored seven touchdowns in seven games this season for South Dade High School (Miami), which has a 7-0 record and looks like a legitimate playoff contender. TCI (…)