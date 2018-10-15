Game Time announced for Clemson-Florida State

Game Time announced for Clemson-Florida State

Feature

Game Time announced for Clemson-Florida State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of October 27.

Thursday, October 25
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, October 26
Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, October 27
Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 20
Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, RSN
North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports
Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse – ESPN has exercised a six-day hold.  Game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 20.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

The Clemson football team may have had a bye week this week but there were still many Clemson commits who had high school football games this week. The Clemson Insider brings to you another installment of (…)

reply
7hr

Five-star Clemson commitment Frank Ladson has scored seven touchdowns in seven games this season for South Dade High School (Miami), which has a 7-0 record and looks like a legitimate playoff contender. TCI (…)

reply
19hr

The 2018 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home