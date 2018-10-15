Game Time announced for Clemson-Florida State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of October 27.

Thursday, October 25

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, October 26

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, October 27

Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 20

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, RSN

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse – ESPN has exercised a six-day hold. Game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 20.