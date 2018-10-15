Lawrence enjoys week away from the spotlight

After an eventful first half of the season, Trevor Lawrence enjoyed going back home over the weekend during Clemson’s bye week – and getting away from the spotlight that comes with being the starting quarterback of the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

“It was really nice to go home,” Lawrence said Monday. “I went home this weekend and just relaxed a little bit, spent some time with the family. So, it was much-needed. It was good.”

The true freshman from Cartersville, Ga., didn’t watch a lot of college football on Saturday – instead, he chose to spend the day fishing.

“I didn’t see much, honestly,” he said. “I just saw the highlights and stuff.”

Clemson’s 6-0 record doesn’t show it, but Lawrence and the Tigers endured their share of adversity in the opening half of the season – such as Kelly Bryant’s decision to transfer, Lawrence’s neck injury, former player C.J. Fuller’s passing and near losses to Texas A&M and Syracuse.

So, the week away from football afforded Clemson’s players a chance to reflect on what has happened, refresh physically and reboot mentally for the second half, Lawrence included.

“You don’t even really realize it yourself until you get a week off and you’re like, a lot has happened this past month,” Lawrence said. “So, it was good just to be able to relax and have the weekend off.”

Lawrence exits Clemson’s bye week ranked first in the ACC in passer rating (174.2), second in completion percentage (69.0) and tied for second in touchdown passes (11). He is also 11th in the conference with 868 yards passing despite splitting snaps with Bryant through the first four games and missing the second half of the Syracuse game after suffering an injury.

The former five-star prospect says the first six weeks of the season served as a great learning experience for him.

“I’ve learned a ton,” Lawrence said. “It’s only been six games, and I’m excited for the rest of the season. But yeah, [I’ve learned] just not to take any plays for granted. I’ve seen how easily you can get hurt out there, and also just to enjoy each day and enjoy each game.”

Fresh off the time he had to relax and unwind, Lawrence is ready to get back to game action this Saturday when the Tigers take on No. 15 NC State (5-0, 2-0 ACC) at Death Valley.

“I feel like this is a big game for us to prove how much we’ve grown throughout the season and just how much better we’ve gotten,” Lawrence said. “Playing a good team, I feel like it’s a chance to prove ourselves.”