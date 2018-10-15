Rodgers has a cool visit to USC

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers had a unique story to share when he spoke to the media Monday as the No. 4 Tigers gets set to host 15th-ranked NC State at Death Valley on Saturday in Clemson.

This past weekend he was able to fly to California to visit his dad, Tee Martin, who is the University of Southern California offensive coordinator.

Rodgers on visiting his dad this weekend

“I went out to California. I visited my dad at USC. I got to see his team play so that was pretty cool to go out there and support him. Last week, he was at the Wake Forest game so that was pretty cool that he got to come to my game and I got to go to his.”

Rodgers on Pac-12 football

“I think it’s very different. There’s very different skill set players out there in the Pac-12. The offense is more spread out. It’s quicker players and everything is faster I feel like. It’s definitely good football and the Pac-12 is super competitive. You never know each week who is going to win.”

Rodgers on the USC environment

“It’s a cool environment. It’s downtown L.A. There’s a lot of people there and I love LA personally. As you guys know, I was committed there. So, I always love going back and visiting my family and also just being in the city.”

Rodgers on the bye week

“We definitely needed it. We’ve been going at it since August. So, I think we needed a weekend to unplug, get away from football for a little bit. But I feel like we’re ready to go and ready to get back to it.”

Rodgers on NC State

“I remember last year’s game was a tough one. We pulled through, though. The coaches are emphasizing this week that NC State always gives us problems. They are a great team. They’re undefeated. We have to come in here like it’s a championship game. That’s how we play every game and that’s how we prepare.”