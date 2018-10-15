Tony Elliott on if the Tigers will bring extra towels

Football

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked if the Tigers will bring extra towels for Saturday’s game with NC State.  Last year Chubb kept taking towels from quarterback Kelly Bryant during the game against the Pack.

