Two-Minute Drill: Finley presents Clemson defense with big challenge

Third-ranked Clemson gets set to play No. 15 NC State Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson.

Saturday’s game will be a big challenge for the Clemson defense as it tries to slowdown NC State quarterback Ryan Finley and the Wolfpack offense. Finley, a senior, leads the ACC in passing yards (1,621) and passing yards per game (324.2) as well as completion percentage (69.5).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers hope Travis Etienne and the running game can keep setting up the pass for freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio and Ashley Pendergist have more from Clemson.

