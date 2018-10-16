Clemson keeping tabs on Ivy League commit

As Clemson looks to add more offensive linemen to its 2019 recruiting class, it is keeping tabs on a lesser-known line prospect who has seen his stock rise of late.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell traveled to watch Solon (Ohio) tackle Ron Carr play in his game this past Friday night.

“I was very excited to hear that he took the time to come out to see me play,” Carr told TCI.

Carr (6-5, 250) committed to Yale in July. Since then, the late-blooming prospect has picked up offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Connecticut and Tulane.

Clemson is among other schools expressing interest, and Carr said he has been in contact with the Tigers for about two weeks now.

“They just seem very impressed by my film,” Carr said.

After playing last season at a little over 200 pounds, Carr went to work in the weight room this past offseason and currently sits at around 250 pounds as a senior.

A former basketball player, Carr is an intriguing developmental prospect that possesses the length, footwork and athleticism that college coaches love.

“I’ve definitely improved since last year,” he said.

Carr figures to see more offers come his way moving forward as coaches continue to take notice of his film and potential.

Although he remains firm in his commitment to Yale right now, Carr says he is listening to other interest.

“I’m still very solid in my commitment to Yale,” he said. “However, I’m keeping my options open.”

Carr is a name for Clemson fans to keep an eye on. He said he would possibly be interested in visiting Clemson.

The Tigers currently hold one commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2019 class, Pensacola (Fla.)’s Hunter Rayburn.