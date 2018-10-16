Lawrence: Chance to prove how much better Tigers have gotten

Football

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed the week off, but is eager to get back to the field Saturday against No. 15 NC State.

The third-ranked Tigers host NC State Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Lawrence believes Clemson will have a chance to show everyone how much they have improved this season when they battle the Wolfpack at 3:30 p.m.

