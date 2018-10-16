Swinney updates Cornell Powell's status

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated Cornell Powell’s status in his Tuesday press conference.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated Cornell Powell’s status in his Tuesday press conference.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previewed the Atlantic Division showdown with NC State during his Tuesday press conference. Swinney opened the presser with comments on his foundations efforts this month (…)
The Clemson-NC State Game has always been a pretty good rivalry. Since the days of Danny Ford facing Dick Sheridan back in the mid-1980s to Woodrow Dantzler vs. Phillip Rivers in the early 2000s to today’s (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spent his ten year anniversary in Ohio for a funeral, but did take time to have a thrill with his kids. Swinney talks about the wild, cold ride he had last Saturday. (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media Monday about how he is excited to take on No. 15 NC State this coming Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley. This will be the highest profile game for (…)
Clemson corner back A.J. Terrell spoke to the media on Monday about how the Tigers are well rested and ready to face No. 15 NC State this Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson. The game between No. 3 Clemson (…)
After a well-deserved bye week, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media on Monday to preview the third-ranked Tigers game against No. 15 N.C. State this Saturday at Death Valley. (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed the week off, but is eager to get back to the field Saturday against No. 15 NC State. The third-ranked Tigers host NC State Saturday at Clemson’s Death (…)
As Clemson looks to add more offensive linemen to its 2019 recruiting class, it is keeping tabs on a lesser-known line prospect who has seen his stock rise of late. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell (…)
On one side there is third-ranked Clemson. The Tigers are used to playing in big games. Since 2011, the Clemson Football Program has been one of the most consistent programs in the country. The Tigers (…)
Third-ranked Clemson gets set to play No. 15 NC State Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson. Saturday’s game will be a big challenge for the Clemson defense as it tries to slowdown NC State quarterback (…)