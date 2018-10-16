Terrell, Clemson secondary excited to face Wolfpack

Clemson corner back A.J. Terrell spoke to the media on Monday about how the Tigers are well rested and ready to face No. 15 NC State this Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson.

The game between No. 3 Clemson and the Wolfpack is schedule to kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Terrell on the challenge of NC State’s offense

“It’s just another game. We’ve already been tested before. NC State is a good team and all, but I think we’re ready. Every week is a test. This is just the next one.”

Terrell on the secondary recording two interceptions the last two games

“A lot of opportunities these past few weeks. Being able to get the two that we’ve got were good, but we’ve got to keep getting more. We’ve got to capitalize and keep getting more.”

Terrell on previous meetings with NC State

“NC State is a good opponent, and we don’t want to take them for granted. The past few years have been good games. What happened in the past is the past. It’s a new week.”

Terrell is excited to face NC State quarterback Ryan Finley

“That’s more opportunities for us as a secondary. He’s a good quarterback, and I know they are going to let the ball fly in the air. You just got to compete. We’ve got to come down with them, make more of the 50/50 balls.”

Terrell on the bye week

“The bye week is always a good week, especially at mid-season. Coming into play NC State, I know they came off one too. I know it’s going to be a good game because we both had time off.”