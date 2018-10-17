4-star safety set to visit Clemson this weekend

4-star safety set to visit Clemson this weekend

4-star safety set to visit Clemson this weekend

Clemson will welcome one of the country’s top 2020 safety prospects back to Death Valley this weekend for the first time in over a year.

Marietta (Ga.) four-star Rashad Torrence told The Clemson Insider that he is planning to attend the Tigers’ top-25 matchup with NC State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“I’ll be there this weekend,” he said.

Torrence, who received an offer from Clemson in May, had planned to attend Clemson’s game against Georgia Southern on Sept. 15. However, he and his family decided to reschedule the visit due to the threat of Hurricane Florence.

So, Saturday’s visit will mark Torrence’s first to Clemson since he was on campus for the Boston College game last September. He will be accompanied by his parents.

“I’m really looking forward to the visit this weekend,” Torrence said. “Clemson has a great program. To have an opportunity to play for Clemson is huge.”

Torrence (6-0, 190) said he has been in contact with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn of late.

“I’ve talked to Coach Conn,” he said. “He likes how I play the game and wants me to visit as much as I can. I’m exited to see how things go when we finally meet.”

Over 20 schools have offered Torrence, who is ranked as the No. 11 safety in the 2020 class according to both ESPN and Rivals. His offer list includes schools such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin along with Clemson.

Torrence is tentatively planning to make his commitment decision by the end of this season but says that could change.

“That’s the plan. We’ll see what happens though,” he said. “This process is tougher than I thought.”

Torrence has visited Duke, NC State, Florida, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State so far this season. He wants to check out a couple of Northern schools as well but said he is still working to arrange the details for those trips.

