Clemson in a good spot with 4-star DE

Chantz Williams is one of the premier prospects in the Sunshine State for the class of 2020. The four-star defensive end from Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Fla., holds over a dozen offers from major college football programs including an offer from Clemson.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Williams to get the latest on his recruitment, visit plans, decision timeline and more.

Williams (6-4, 212) has made visits to a couple of SEC schools so far this season and has a couple of other trips on the schedule.

“I’ve been to only Florida and Auburn so far,” he said. “I’m going to LSU this weekend and I’ll be visiting VT soon.”

Williams camped at Clemson each of the last two summers, also visited Clemson for the Georgia Tech game last season and wants to return to Tiger Town at some point.

“Not for sure exactly when, but it is on my list,” he said.

Williams reported an offer from Clemson last December. His offer sheet also features Florida, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.

The next step in his recruitment is trimming down his list of options.

“I don’t have any favorites at this time, but I’m going to cut the list shorter,” he said.

Williams says that no schools are locks to make the cut at it stands now, though he did admit that the Tigers are in a good spot at this stage of the process.

“Clemson has a good chance,” he said. “They are standing at a good place with me right now.”

When does Williams plan to make his commitment decision?

“Most likely the end of the season,” he said.

Williams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect from the Sunshine State, No. 5 weak-side defensive end nationally and No. 65 overall prospect for the class of 2020. ESPN ranks him as the No. 13 defensive end and No. 107 overall prospect in the 2020 class.