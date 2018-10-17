Etienne ready to keep his head on a swivel against NC State

Clemson Running back Travis Etienne is excited for Saturday’s game against NC State at Death Valley.

The Jennings, La., native spoke to the media Monday morning about how is he preparing for the ACC matchup.

Etienne on NC State linebackers and safeties

“I feel like they definitely have big safeties. Their linebackers are also really physical. I think they are going to come down here (to Clemson) and try to impose their will on us. We are just going to have to be focused and ready and keep our heads on a swivel for those guys.”

Etienne on NC State

“I haven’t watched that game from two years ago…I just know that NC State is a physical team that is very competitive. I know it’s going to be a good, competitive game and we are going to have to bring our A-game Saturday.”

Etienne on Lyn J. Dixon

“I just try to help him on his pass protection, just the schemes. We all know he can run well but you have to be able to protect the quarterback as well. I just really try to help him hone in on that skill set.”

Etienne on other Clemson running backs

“Most definitely, I feel like we compliment each other well. Having those other great backs around me just really helps me be better and just be able to go out there and average 10 yards per carry.”

Etienne on bye-week

“We just came in and got back to the basics. We started from where it all began and went back to the basics because it is easy to get away from that. The coaches really honed in on that and tried to get us to focus on what has helped us be successful so far.”