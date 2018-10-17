Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media Wednesday in advance of the third-ranked Tigers’ game with No. 15 NC State Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley.

This marks just the fifth time in the history of Death Valley (which opened in 1942) that two teams have entered a game there with undefeated records after four games. All five games have occurred since 2000. This is the second time it has happened this year.

NC State heads into the game 5-0 and 2-0 in the ACC, while the Tigers are 6-0 and 3-0 in the ACC. Clemson beat a 4-0 Syracuse team back on Sept. 29.

The Tigers are 3-1 the previous three times it has happened.

