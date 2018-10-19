By the Stars: N.C. State at Clemson

Third-ranked Clemson takes on the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday after getting a rest during its bye week last weekend.

The recruiting edge Clemson had over Wake Forest two weeks ago was very evident in the 60-point bashing. The running game continues to blossom on the legs of Travis Etienne and the Tigers will see if they can ride that momentum in a tough matchup this week.

Clemson N.C. State Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Tyler Jones LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Terrone Prescod LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Garrett Bradbury C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Joshua Fedd-Jackson RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Justin Witt RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Kelvin Harmon WR TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Cary Angeline TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Ryan Finley QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Reggie Gallaspy RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Stephen Louis WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Jakobi Meyers WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star James Smith-Williams DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Larrell Murchison DT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Eurndraus Bryant DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 4-star Darian Roseboro DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Tanner Ingle SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Isaiah Moore MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Germaine Pratt WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Nick McCloud CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Dexter Wright FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Jarius Morehead SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Chris Ingram CB

As per usual, Clemson has the recruiting edge over N.C. State. While most of this years outcomes have been predicted by the difference in recruiting, the Wolfpack always play the Tigers tough.

Unless quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the magic key to a blowout over Dave Doeren’s squad, this will be a close game that could come down to a last minute drive.