By the Stars: N.C. State at Clemson

Third-ranked Clemson takes on the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday after getting a rest during its bye week last weekend.
The recruiting edge Clemson had over Wake Forest two weeks ago was very evident in the 60-point bashing. The running game continues to blossom on the legs of Travis Etienne and the Tigers will see if they can ride that momentum in a tough matchup this week.
|Clemson
|N.C. State
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|3-star
|Tyler Jones
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|3-star
|Terrone Prescod
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|3-star
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|RG
|Sean Pollard
|4-star
|3-star
|Joshua Fedd-Jackson
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Justin Witt
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|3-star
|Kelvin Harmon
|WR
|TE
|Milan Richard
|4-star
|3-star
|Cary Angeline
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Ryan Finley
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|Reggie Gallaspy
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|3-star
|Stephen Louis
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|3-star
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|3-star
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|Eurndraus Bryant
|DT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|4-star
|Darian Roseboro
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|3-star
|Tanner Ingle
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|Isaiah Moore
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|3-star
|Germaine Pratt
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Nick McCloud
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|3-star
|Dexter Wright
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|3-star
|Jarius Morehead
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|3-star
|Chris Ingram
|CB
As per usual, Clemson has the recruiting edge over N.C. State. While most of this years outcomes have been predicted by the difference in recruiting, the Wolfpack always play the Tigers tough.
Unless quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the magic key to a blowout over Dave Doeren’s squad, this will be a close game that could come down to a last minute drive.