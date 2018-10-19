By the Stars: N.C. State at Clemson

By the Stars: N.C. State at Clemson

Football

By the Stars: N.C. State at Clemson

Third-ranked Clemson takes on the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday after getting a rest during its bye week last weekend.

The recruiting edge Clemson had over Wake Forest two weeks ago was very evident in the 60-point bashing. The running game continues to blossom on the legs of Travis Etienne and the Tigers will see if they can ride that momentum in a tough matchup this week.

Clemson N.C. State
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Tyler Jones LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Terrone Prescod LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Garrett Bradbury C
RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Joshua Fedd-Jackson RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Justin Witt RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Kelvin Harmon WR
TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Cary Angeline TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Ryan Finley QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Reggie Gallaspy RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Stephen Louis WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Jakobi Meyers WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star James Smith-Williams DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Larrell Murchison DT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Eurndraus Bryant DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 4-star Darian Roseboro DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Tanner Ingle SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Isaiah Moore MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Germaine Pratt WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Nick McCloud CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Dexter Wright FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Jarius Morehead SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Chris Ingram CB

As per usual, Clemson has the recruiting edge over N.C. State. While most of this years outcomes have been predicted by the difference in recruiting, the Wolfpack always play the Tigers tough.

Unless quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the magic key to a blowout over Dave Doeren’s squad, this will be a close game that could come down to a last minute drive.

, , Football, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
2d

With Dabo Swinney announcing earlier this week that wide receiver Cornell Powell will sit out the rest of the season in hopes to get back a year as a redshirt, it means third-ranked Clemson will have a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home