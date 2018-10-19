Nation's top prospects heading to Clemson

When No. 3 Clemson battles No. 15 NC State Saturday afternoon in Death Valley some of the top prospects in the nation will be on hand.

One of the headliners for the weekend will be the nation’s top 2020 QB D.J. Uiagalelei who is making the trip all the way from California. D.J. visited Clemson earlier this year for the Dabo Swinney camp and will arrive Saturday morning and leave on Sunday. The 5-star QB is also an outstanding baseball player. On his previous visit to Clemson he also met with the Tigers’ baseball staff and is planning to do the same again on Sunday. Clemson and Oregon are the teams to beat for D.J. right now.

2020 safety Kourt Williams will be making the trip with D.J. this weekend.

Another top 2020 QB will also be in attenance this weekend. 4-star Robby Ashford from Hoover, Alabama is also headed to Tigertown.

5-star Clay Webb is also expected to visit this weekend. Webb’s mother will be on hand for the visit.

Jordan Burch from the Hammond School in Columbia is also set to be in Death Valley Saturday. The 4-star defensive end has been a frequent visitor to South Carolina this year. Coach Muschamps son plays quarterback at the Hammond School. Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is an alumni of the Hammond School. Burch is from Florence and played with Xavier Thomas one season.

5-star Quavaris Crouch is expected to be in attendance as well. Crouch, who visited Death Valley already once this season, has a brother playing for NC State.

A number of other top 2020 prospects are expected to be in attendance Saturday to watch the Tigers. 4-star DT Tre Williams is making the trip down from Washington, DC. 4-star DE Desmond Evans from Sanford, NC is making the trip.

Top 2020 receivers Ze’Vian Capers and Jalin Hyatt are expected to be in the Valley.

One of Clemson’s top OL targets for 2020, Walker Parks, is making the trip from Lexington, KY.

A couple of top 2020 running backs will also be in town. Jordon Simmons from Power Springs and Demarkus Bowman from Lakeland Florida are making the trip to watch the Tigers.

Those are just some of the top prospects that will be on campus for this huge recruiting weekend for the Tigers. Stay tuned to TCI all weekend for more on the visits.