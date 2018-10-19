Tajh's Take: Players leaving early for the NFL

Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd shares his thoughts each week about the Tigers and other topics around college football.

Earlier this week, defensive end Nick Bosa announced he is leaving Ohio State to prepare for the NFL Draft due to an injury that will sideline him for the majority if not the entire season.

In this edition of Tajh’s Take, Boyd explains if situations like Bosa’s will become a trend in college football. He shares his own experience when he had to decide whether to return to Clemson for his senior season.