Clemson knows Pack will be a challenge

The 16th-ranked NC State Wolfpack and third-ranked Clemson will tangle in Death Valley today at 3:30 pm.

The Pack will be looking to finally breakthrough against Clemson, after close losses in consecutive seasons.

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley will have his work cut out, as he faces the Tigers’ top-3 ranked defense.

Clemson will continue to rely on a dynamic running attack led by Travis Etienne and the strong arm of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Finley, along with NC State head coach Dave Doeren, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive end Clelin Ferrell get you hyped for this battle of unbeatens.

–Video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

