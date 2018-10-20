Elliott pleased with the progression of the offense

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was extremely pleased with the production of the No. 3 Clemson offense in its 41-7 victory over No. 15 NC State at Death Valley on Saturday.

Elliott on Trevor Lawrence

“I think all of us know how talented he is from an arm perspective and the throws he makes. It was really good to see him do it on that stage too. A top 25 matchup, it’s really the first time he’s been in a big game like that.”

Elliott on the offense

“I think that’s what we’ve been trying to build, Jeff (Scott) and myself over the last four years, just an offense that can take advantage of what’s available and I think we’ve done that in the past.”

Elliott on the passing game

“I think it’s important to illustrate to (Lawrence) that you have to take what’s there. To illustrate to everyone on offense that we have answers, we have things built in and we have to take advantage of what they’re going to give us.”

Elliott on the progression of the offense

“I think you always go in with high hopes but we’re appreciative of the adversity we had in the first half of the season. The biggest thing from that is learning from some of the mistakes we had and let’s create some momentum.

Elliott on getting off to a quick start

“It was something that we wanted to challenge our guys. The first half of the season we were doing a good job of finishing games… we were sparked by a big kickoff return so obviously they cut the field down for a little bit but everybody was dialed in.”