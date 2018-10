Third-ranked Clemson dominated its opponent in the first half out-gaining the Wolfpack 289 yards to 100 yards on the way to a 24-0 halftime advantage.

Trevor Lawrence passed for over 200 yards for the first time as a Tiger finishing the half 21-29 for 244 yards and a touchdown.

Check out the Clemson Insider gallery below for pictures from the first half of play:

Halftime Gallery: Clemson vs North Carolina State