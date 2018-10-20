Lawrence finds Higgins for 46-yard score

Clemson extended its lead to 14-0 with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter, on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins. The drive spanned 56 yards on six plays in 2:12.

The Tigers again converted on third and long as Lawrence threw a 13-yard strike to Hunter Renfrow to move the chains. Then Lawrence connected with Higgins across the middle of the field for the 46-yard score, Tavien Feaster entered the game on the series and proved his worth picking up the blitzer to allow the score.