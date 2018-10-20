Photo Gallery: Recruits for NC State game

Photo Gallery: Recruits for NC State game

Feature

Photo Gallery: Recruits for NC State game

As No. 3 Clemson battles No. 15 NC State this afternoon in Death Valley some of the top prospects in the nation were on hand. Here is a link to the photo gallery of recruits who were here at Clemson today. LINK

 

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson struck first on a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to take a 7-0 lead with 11:23 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 57 yards on nine plays in 3:28. Derion Kendrick opened the (…)

reply
9hr

CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 3 Clemson battles No. 15 NC State in ant Atlantic Division showdown.  The Tigers hope to continue their run to an ACC Championship and a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home