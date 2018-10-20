Photo Gallery: Recruits for NC State game

As No. 3 Clemson battles No. 15 NC State this afternoon in Death Valley some of the top prospects in the nation were on hand. Here is a link to the photo gallery of recruits who were here at Clemson today. LINK
Third-ranked Clemson dominated its opponent in the first half out-gaining the Wolfpack 289 yards to 100 yards on the way to a 24-0 halftime advantage. Trevor Lawrence passed for over 200 yards for the (…)
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Trevor Lawrence threw for another as third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 15 NC State in the first half Saturday at Death Valley. The Wolfpack’s plan was to take the (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 14-0 with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter, on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins. The drive spanned 56 yards on six plays in 2:12. The Tigers (…)
Clemson struck first on a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to take a 7-0 lead with 11:23 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 57 yards on nine plays in 3:28. Derion Kendrick opened the (…)
No. 3 Clemson entered Memorial Stadium ahead of its matchup with 15th-ranked North Carolina State. It is just the fifth matchup in Clemson history between undefeated teams at Death Valley four games or (…)
The 16th-ranked NC State Wolfpack and third-ranked Clemson will tangle in Death Valley today at 3:30 pm. The Pack will be looking to finally breakthrough against Clemson, after close losses in consecutive (…)
No. 3 Clemson battles No. 15 NC State in Death Valley Saturday with command of the Atlantic Division on the line. Robert, Will and Gavin preview the huge game and give this week’s predictions. (…)
CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 3 Clemson battles No. 15 NC State in ant Atlantic Division showdown. The Tigers hope to continue their run to an ACC Championship and a (…)
For the fifth time in the history of Memorial Stadium two undefeated teams with 5-0 or better records will meet. Third-ranked Clemson (6-0, 3-0 ACC) will host No. 15 NC State (5-0, 2-0 ACC) today at 3:30 p.m. (…)
As Clemson begins a stretch it hopes ends with another Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, it will have to do it this time with a freshman quarterback. On Saturday, Trevor Lawrence will start his (…)