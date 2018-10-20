Swinney on how Clemson offensive coaches trolled Dave Doeren

The Clemson offensive staff trolled NC State head coach Dave Doeren in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 41-7 victory over NC State.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses the trolling during his post-game press conference.

