Swinney on how Clemson offensive coaches trolled Dave Doeren

The Clemson offensive staff trolled NC State head coach Dave Doeren in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 41-7 victory over NC State.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses the trolling during his post-game press conference.
Throughout the week and days leading up to Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown at Death Valley, NC State’s players and coaches made it a point to say all they needed to do was play to their (…)
Defense coordinator Brent Venables was very satisfied with what he saw from his defense in No. 3 Clemson’s beatdown of No. 15 NC State. Venables on the day overall “Our guys played (…)
Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was extremely pleased with the production of the No. 3 Clemson offense in its 41-7 victory over No. 15 NC State at Death Valley on Saturday. Elliott on Trevor (…)
Clemson’s offense opened the game with a touchdown drive and then the defense came out and immediately got a three-and-out to set the tone in what turned out to be an easy 41-7 victory over No. 15 NC (…)
There was no suspense in this year’s Clemson-NC State game. After escaping the Wolfpack the last two years with seven-point victories, Saturday’s game at Clemson’s Death Valley was over at halftime. (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 15 North Carolina State on both sides of the ball in a 41-7 beatdown in the Textile Bowl. The Tigers set the tone from the outset driving 57 yards for a touchdown on the (…)
Clemson continued to pour it on, pushing its lead to 31-0 on a one yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne. The drive covered 22 yards on four plays in 1:29. After an ill-advised fake punt form its own 20, (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated its opponent in the first half out-gaining the Wolfpack 289 yards to 100 yards on the way to a 24-0 halftime advantage. Trevor Lawrence passed for over 200 yards for the (…)
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Trevor Lawrence threw for another as third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 15 NC State in the first half Saturday at Death Valley. The Wolfpack’s plan was to take the (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 14-0 with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter, on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins. The drive spanned 56 yards on six plays in 2:12. The Tigers (…)