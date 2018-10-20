Swinney Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty of praise for his Tigers after they whipped NC State 41-7.
Watch coach Swinney’s press conference report on TCITV:
Throughout the week and days leading up to Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown at Death Valley, NC State’s players and coaches made it a point to say all they needed to do was play to their (…)
The Clemson offensive staff trolled NC State head coach Dave Doeren in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 41-7 victory over NC State. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses the trolling during his (…)
Defense coordinator Brent Venables was very satisfied with what he saw from his defense in No. 3 Clemson’s beatdown of No. 15 NC State. Venables on the day overall “Our guys played (…)
Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was extremely pleased with the production of the No. 3 Clemson offense in its 41-7 victory over No. 15 NC State at Death Valley on Saturday. Elliott on Trevor (…)
Clemson’s offense opened the game with a touchdown drive and then the defense came out and immediately got a three-and-out to set the tone in what turned out to be an easy 41-7 victory over No. 15 NC (…)
There was no suspense in this year’s Clemson-NC State game. After escaping the Wolfpack the last two years with seven-point victories, Saturday’s game at Clemson’s Death Valley was over at halftime. (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 15 North Carolina State on both sides of the ball in a 41-7 beatdown in the Textile Bowl. The Tigers set the tone from the outset driving 57 yards for a touchdown on the (…)
Clemson continued to pour it on, pushing its lead to 31-0 on a one yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne. The drive covered 22 yards on four plays in 1:29. After an ill-advised fake punt form its own 20, (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated its opponent in the first half out-gaining the Wolfpack 289 yards to 100 yards on the way to a 24-0 halftime advantage. Trevor Lawrence passed for over 200 yards for the (…)
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Trevor Lawrence threw for another as third-ranked Clemson dominated No. 15 NC State in the first half Saturday at Death Valley. The Wolfpack’s plan was to take the (…)