Tigers strike first on opening drive

Clemson struck first on a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to take a 7-0 lead with 11:23 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 57 yards on nine plays in 3:28.

Derion Kendrick opened the game with a 38-yard kick return to give the Tigers excellent field position at their own 42-yard line. When faced with a third and three Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins for 10-yards to extend the drive. Later, Lawrence found Hunter Renfrow for 28-yards and a first down setting up Etienne’s three yard touchdown run.