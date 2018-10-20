Venables liking the rhythm of the defense

Defense coordinator Brent Venables was very satisfied with what he saw from his defense in No. 3 Clemson’s beatdown of No. 15 NC State.

Venables on the day overall

“Our guys played really well. I’m super proud of them, happy for them. Again we had good rhythm here the last three games or so and really understanding who we are.”

Venables on Jalen Williams

“Well he can cover. It gives us a guy that understands how to play in the box and he’s done a lot of things since his freshman year.”

Venables on the defensive backs

“I thought our DB’s really played well today. Just got their hands on the ball…this was a game against a quality opponent from a timing standpoint, from a precision standpoint and our guys really showed up.

Venables on the NC rivalry

“Well I just think they knew the quality of the opponent. I don’t know what all was said and all of that. We’ve also felt in the last couple of years that it didn’t have to be close, that those games didn’t have to go down to the wire.”

Venables on Mike Jones and Jake Venables

“That was awesome. He had no idea. We didn’t talk about anything with those guys. I didn’t anticipate that coming up so they got zero prep. They got about an 18 second dissertation on the sideline.”