Associated Press Rankings after Week 8

The latest Associated Press college football rankings have been released.
For the second week in a row Clemson moves up in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers are No. 2 in the latest rankings.
The Associated Press Top 25
- Alabama (61) 8-0 1,525
- Clemson 7-0 1,454
- Notre Dame 7-0 1,400
- LSU 7-1 1,327
- Michigan 7-1 1,250
- Texas 6-1 1,186
- Georgia 6-1 1,136
- Oklahoma 6-1 1,065
- Florida 6-1 998
- UCF 7-0 996
- Ohio State 7-1 985
- Kentucky 6-1 754
- West Virginia 5-1 747
- Washington State 6-1 692
- Washington 6-2 697
- Texas A&M 5-2 622
- Penn State 5-2 528
- Iowa 6-1 489
- Oregon 5-2 450
- Wisconsin 5-2 357
- USF 7-0 291
- NC State 5-1 186
- Utah 5-2 180
- Stanford 5-2 144
- App State 5-1 79
Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes:Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1.