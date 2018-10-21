Associated Press Rankings after Week 8

Football

The latest Associated Press college football rankings have been released.

For the second week in a row Clemson moves up in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers are No. 2 in the latest rankings.

The Associated Press Top 25

    1. Alabama (61) 8-0 1,525
    2. Clemson 7-0  1,454
    3. Notre Dame 7-0 1,400
    4. LSU 7-1  1,327
    5. Michigan 7-1 1,250
    6. Texas 6-1 1,186
    7. Georgia 6-1 1,136
    8. Oklahoma 6-1 1,065
    9. Florida 6-1 998
    10. UCF 7-0 996
    11. Ohio State 7-1 985
    12. Kentucky 6-1 754
    13. West Virginia 5-1 747
    14. Washington State 6-1 692
    15. Washington 6-2 697
    16. Texas A&M 5-2 622
    17. Penn State 5-2 528
    18. Iowa 6-1 489
    19. Oregon 5-2 450
    20. Wisconsin 5-2 357
    21. USF 7-0 291
    22. NC State 5-1 186
    23. Utah 5-2 180
    24. Stanford 5-2 144
    25. App State 5-1 79

Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes:Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1.

