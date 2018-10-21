Clemson rises again in Coaches Poll

Clemson rises again in Coaches Poll

Clemson made another jump this week in the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers are up to No. 2 in the latest rankings. Clemson got two first place votes once again.

Amway Coaches Top 25 College Football Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS 1ST PLACE VOTES PREV CHANGE HI/LOW
1 Alabama 8-0 1548 60 1 1/1
2 Clemson 7-0 1488 2 3 1 2/4
3 Notre Dame 7-0 1409 0 4 1 3/11
4 Louisiana State 7-1 1352 0 5 1 4/24
5 Michigan 7-1 1228 0 7 2 5/22
6 Georgia 6-1 1207 0 6 2/6
7 Texas 6-1 1146 0 8 1 7/NR
8 Oklahoma 6-1 1075 0 10 2 5/11
9 Ohio State 7-1 1030 0 2 -7 2/9
10 Central Florida 7-0 1008 0 9 -1 9/23
11 Florida 6-1 968 0 12 1 11/NR
12 West Virginia 5-1 794 0 13 1 6/20
13 Washington 6-2 729 0 14 1 6/14
14 Kentucky 6-1 689 0 17 3 14/NR
15 Washington State 6-1 633 0 23 8 15/NR
16 Penn State 5-2 606 0 16 8/16
17 Texas A&M 5-2 583 0 18 1 17/NR
18 Iowa 6-1 447 0 22 4 18/NR
19 Wisconsin 5-2 430 0 19 6/19
20 South Florida 7-0 390 0 20 20/NR
21 Oregon 5-2 383 0 11 -10 11/NR
22 NC State 5-1 222 0 15 -7 15/NR
23 Stanford 5-2 180 0 24 1 7/24
24 Utah 5-2 107 0 NR 9 24/NR
25 Miami 5-2 95 0 NR 1 8/NR

 

