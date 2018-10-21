Clemson rises again in Coaches Poll

Clemson made another jump this week in the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers are up to No. 2 in the latest rankings. Clemson got two first place votes once again.
Amway Coaches Top 25 College Football Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1ST PLACE VOTES
|PREV
|CHANGE
|HI/LOW
|1
|Alabama
|8-0
|1548
|60
|1
|–
|1/1
|2
|Clemson
|7-0
|1488
|2
|3
|1
|2/4
|3
|Notre Dame
|7-0
|1409
|0
|4
|1
|3/11
|4
|Louisiana State
|7-1
|1352
|0
|5
|1
|4/24
|5
|Michigan
|7-1
|1228
|0
|7
|2
|5/22
|6
|Georgia
|6-1
|1207
|0
|6
|–
|2/6
|7
|Texas
|6-1
|1146
|0
|8
|1
|7/NR
|8
|Oklahoma
|6-1
|1075
|0
|10
|2
|5/11
|9
|Ohio State
|7-1
|1030
|0
|2
|-7
|2/9
|10
|Central Florida
|7-0
|1008
|0
|9
|-1
|9/23
|11
|Florida
|6-1
|968
|0
|12
|1
|11/NR
|12
|West Virginia
|5-1
|794
|0
|13
|1
|6/20
|13
|Washington
|6-2
|729
|0
|14
|1
|6/14
|14
|Kentucky
|6-1
|689
|0
|17
|3
|14/NR
|15
|Washington State
|6-1
|633
|0
|23
|8
|15/NR
|16
|Penn State
|5-2
|606
|0
|16
|–
|8/16
|17
|Texas A&M
|5-2
|583
|0
|18
|1
|17/NR
|18
|Iowa
|6-1
|447
|0
|22
|4
|18/NR
|19
|Wisconsin
|5-2
|430
|0
|19
|–
|6/19
|20
|South Florida
|7-0
|390
|0
|20
|–
|20/NR
|21
|Oregon
|5-2
|383
|0
|11
|-10
|11/NR
|22
|NC State
|5-1
|222
|0
|15
|-7
|15/NR
|23
|Stanford
|5-2
|180
|0
|24
|1
|7/24
|24
|Utah
|5-2
|107
|0
|NR
|9
|24/NR
|25
|Miami
|5-2
|95
|0
|NR
|1
|8/NR