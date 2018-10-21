Lawrence: 'They gave us extra motivation'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his first win as the starting quarterback against a ranked team on Saturday as he and the third-ranked Tigers blew out No. 15 NC State, 41-7, at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Lawrence, making just his third start, completed 26-of-39 passes for 308 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the first quarter.

Lawrence on negative comments made by NC State

“We heard some of the stuff they said and it definitely gave us some extra motivation. The past couple of years it’s obviously been really close and we were motivated. But, regardless of what comments were made and what they said, it was really good to get a big win.”

Lawrence on adjusting as an offense

“I feel like Coach (Dabo) Swinney said, ‘We get better every week.’ We’ve been figuring out our identity and it’s been a crazy month and a half to two months and we are finally settling in.”

Lawrence on the play of his wide receivers

“We’ve known what we have as far as receivers and everything since fall camp…but I think just showing everyone else that we can run the ball when we need to, but we can also throw and catch.”

Lawrence on NC State forcing him to win the game

“Obviously defenses are going to do things sometimes that is going to get us…but I feel like our preparation and our plans have been put together really well. We are really comfortable with what we are doing and really know what we are doing.”